版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 7月 30日 星期三 01:17 BJT

Citigroup Institutional Clients Group CFO Bailey to retire- memo

NEW YORK, July 29 The chief financial officer for Citigroup Inc's Institutional Clients Group, Jerry Bailey, is retiring and will be replaced by Mark Mason, who is currently chief executive of the company's private bank, according to a memo sent to employees on Tuesday.

Bailey had been in his job since 2011, but in 1993 to 1997 was CFO of the Salomon Brothers investment bank that became part of Citigroup, according to the memo, which was sent by Jamie Forese, CEO of the Institutional Clients Group, and John Gerspach, CFO of Citigroup, and obtained by Reuters.

Mason will take over Bailey's job on Sept. 2 and the company is making a slate of candidates to succeed him as chief executive of the private bank, the memo said.

The Institutional Clients Group includes Citigroup's capital markets businesses, as well as its investment, corporate and private banking units. (Reporting by David Henry in New York; Editing by Chris Reese)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐