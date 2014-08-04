版本:
Citigroup loses North America head of Treasury and Trade Solutions

NEW YORK Aug 4 Citigroup Inc North America head of Treasury and Trade solutions, Andrew Gelb, leaves- memo Citigroup Inc memo says Gelb will leave Treasury and Trade Solutions at end of this week for 'outside opportunity' Citigroup Inc memo says Michael Fossaceca will be interim head of North America Treasury and Trade Solutions (Reporting by David Henry in New York)
