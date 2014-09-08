UPDATE 1-Citigroup expenses rise to meet stress testing

(Recasts with comments on higher expenses and background)
NEW YORK, Sept 8 Citigroup Inc's
third-quarter expenses are running "slightly higher" than three
months ago because of efforts to prove to regulators that its
risk and balance sheet management is good enough to allow more
spending for dividends and share buybacks, the bank's chief
financial officer said on Monday.
John Gerspach told an investor conference the company is
"well on the way to making needed changes" in its capital
planning for the Federal Reserve's next stress test early next
year.
In March, the Fed Reserve rejected Citigroup's last capital
plan in a surprising rebuke for Chief Executive Officer Mike
Corbat. Gerspach acknowledged that the company had been wrongly
confident in that plan. He said the company had 'a false set of
understanding' of Fed requirements going into that test and has
since been working constantly to improve its management.
Gerspach, in the first comments on third-quarter trading
results from a major Wall Street executive, also said equity and
fixed income market revenue is "roughly in line" with a year
earlier.
Investment banking revenue is expected to be better than a
year earlier, but less than in the second quarter because of
seasonally lower underwriting, Gerspach said.
The CFO also said that Citigroup now estimates that a
hypothetical one percentage point rise in short and long-term
rates would increase the company's 2014 earnings by 43 cents a
share. Stock analysts estimate, on average, that the company
will earn about $3.69 per share this year, according to Thomson
Reuters.
In Monday morning trading in New York Citigroup shares were
up 0.3 percent to $52.46.
