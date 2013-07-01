版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 7月 1日 星期一

Citi to pay Fannie $968 mln for potential mortgage repurchase claims

July 1 Citigroup Inc will pay Fannie Mae $968 million to resolve potential mortgage repurchase claims for breaches of representations on loans sold to Fannie Mae between 2000 and 2012.

Citi will record a residential mortgage repurchase reserve build of $245 million in the second quarter of 2013.
