Citi to pay Fannie $968 mln for potential mortgage repurchase claims

BRIEF-Care Capital Properties to acquire portfolio of six behavioral health hospitals for $400 million
July 1 Citigroup Inc will pay Fannie Mae $968 million to resolve potential mortgage repurchase claims for breaches of representations on loans sold to Fannie Mae between 2000 and 2012.
Citi will record a residential mortgage repurchase reserve build of $245 million in the second quarter of 2013.
April 10 United Continental Holdings Inc on Monday raised its forecast for first-quarter flight capacity, a keenly watched industry metric.
* Urbanfund Corp. anounces acquisition of controlling interest in a downtown kitchener multi-residential rental construction site