Citi lost more than $150 mln on currency swings - Bloomberg

Jan 16 Citigroup Inc, the world's biggest
currencies dealer, lost more than $150 million after the Swiss
central bank decided to let the franc trade freely against the
euro, Bloomberg reported.
The losses took place on Citi's trading desks and are not
tied to its relationships with currency trading services
provider FXCM Inc and other retail trading platforms,
Bloomberg said, citing a person briefed on the matter. (bloom.bg/1C848Bo)
The Swiss National Bank shocked financial markets on
Thursday by scrapping a three-year-old cap on the franc, sending
the currency soaring against the euro and stocks plunging on
fears for the export-reliant Swiss economy.
Citi was not immediately available for comment.
