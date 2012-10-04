U.S. judges weigh British buyout mogul Hands' appeal

* Terra Firma dealmaker appeals 2010 trial loss to Citibank
* Argument centers on English law both sides agreed to use
By Grant McCool
NEW YORK, Oct 4 British buyout mogul Guy Hands
heard a panel of U.S. judges pick away at his lawyer's arguments
in an appeal of the fraud case he lost to Citibank over his
takeover of music group EMI.
Hands' Terra Firma Capital Partners challenged the trial
judge's instructions to the jury, which found two years ago that
Citigroup was not liable for fraudulent misrepresentation
in 2007 in the $6.5 billion deal. If Terra Firma were to
prevail, it could get a new trial and seek damages.
A three-judge panel of the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals
did not rule immediately after the hour-long oral arguments on
Thursday. A decision could be issued in several weeks or months.
Hands, 53, appeared to listen closely from the public
gallery, but he declined to comment to reporters when the
hearing ended.
Hands argued in his lawsuit that he was misled by David
Wormsley, a Citigroup banker and his one-time friend, into
overpaying for EMI at the height of the buyout bubble. The bank
denied the allegations.
After the 2010 trial, Terra Firma defaulted on loans owed to
the bank and Citigroup seized EMI, whose catalog of artists has
included the Beatles, Queen and Coldplay. The bank agreed last
November to sell EMI in pieces to Vivendi's Universal Music
Group and Japan's Sony, ending 80 years of
independence for the storied music group.
On Thursday, the three appeals judges posed a raft of
questions over Terra Firma's central argument that U.S. District
Judge Jed Rakoff incorrectly instructed the jury on English law.
At the trial, both sides had agreed that English law
governed the substantive fraud claims in the case after various
objections were raised and then decided by the judge.
The appeals court quizzed Hands' lawyer, David Boies, on why
he was not more persistent at the time.
"What lawyer would not say, 'I have a new objection?'"
Circuit Judge Gerard Lynch asked him.
Lynch said it was "a little hard to believe a lawyer would
be intimidated." Boies replied that Rakoff told the lawyers he
would clarify his instructions "and he never did."
When Citibank lawyer Jay Cohen took his turn at the podium,
he said, "I don't believe any argument has been made that Judge
Rakoff got it wrong."
Terra Firma sued in the United States because Citigroup has
its headquarters in New York. At the trial, Hands testified that
he based his bid price for EMI on Wormsley telling him there was
a strong rival bid from Cerberus Capital Management. Wormsley
denied giving bid details to Hands.
As it turned out, there was no other bid and the deal became
a symbol of the risks of loading companies with debt. Terra
Firma paid 4 billion pounds, or $6.5 billion for EMI, with
Citigroup providing 2.6 billion pounds ($4.2 billion) debt.
Terra Firma argues that under English law, Hands was
entitled to a presumption that he relied on Wormsley's alleged
misrepresentation. The firm contends Rakoff refused to instruct
the jury on this point.
It said the court "compounded its error" by telling jurors
they could find liability only if they decided Citigroup had
intended for Terra Firma to rely on false statements "to Citi's
benefit and Terra Firma's detriment".
All that was required under English law, Terra Firma argues,
was to find Wormsley intended Hands to rely on what he told him,
irrespective of benefit or harm.
The case is Terra Firma Investments v Citigroup Inc in the
2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals No. 11-0126