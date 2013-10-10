Former BofA mortgage head Desoer joins Citigroup

Oct 10 Barbara Desoer, former head of the
mortgage business at Bank of America Corp, has agreed to
join Citigroup Inc as an executive in its banking
subsidiary.
Citibank N.A. Chief Executive Gene McQuade said in an
internal memo on Thursday that Desoer will serve as the unit's
chief operating officer, effective Oct. 15. A copy of the memo
was seen by Reuters.
Desoer had a 35-year career at Bank of America, leading the
bank's combined home loan business after the acquisition of
Countrywide Financial in 2008. She retired in February 2012.
Prior to Brian Moynihan's rise to the top spot at the
Charlotte, North Carolina-based bank in January 2010, Desoer was
considered a candidate for chief executive. She was effectively
demoted in October 2011 when the mortgage business was folded
into Bank of America's consumer business under David Darnell.
News of Desoer's hiring at Citigroup was first reported by
American Banker.