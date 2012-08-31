UPDATE 1-Citigroup settles borrowers' home equity loan lawsuit

* Bank's actions on home equity lines of credit challenged
* Borrowers can challenge suspension, reduction decisions
* Borrowers who closed accounts early can make cash claim
* No admission of wrongdoing
By Jonathan Stempel
Aug 31 Citigroup Inc has agreed to change
some of its home equity lending practices and let borrowers
whose credit lines were suspended or cut to challenge its
actions or recover some fees.
The changes are part of a settlement of nationwide
litigation on behalf of thousands of borrowers who took out home
equity lines of credit, or HELOCs, from the New York-based bank.
According to papers filed on Friday with the U.S. District
Court in San Francisco, Citigroup would give borrowers whose
HELOCs were suspended or cut because of an alleged significant
drop in their homes' values a chance to reinstate their
accounts.
The third-largest U.S. bank would also give each borrower
who closed a HELOC after receiving a suspension or reduction
notice, and incurred an early closure fee, a chance for a $120
cash payment. It would also expand disclosures in the notices.
Friday's settlement, which requires court approval, covers
borrowers from Jan. 1, 2008 to Jan. 31, 2012 whose HELOC
accounts were suspended or reduced. A hearing on preliminary
approval is scheduled for Sept. 21.
"Citi is pleased to have this matter resolved," spokesman
Mark Rodgers said.
The bank did not admit wrongdoing in agreeing to settle,
court papers show.
Originally filed in January 2009, the lawsuit claimed that
Citigroup had begun in early 2008 to send HELOC suspension or
reduction notices to borrowers whose homes had supposedly fallen
steeply in value.
The lawsuit said this was often not the case and that
Citigroup was simply pursuing a "thinly-veiled, unlawful attempt
to limit its exposure to the risk of collapse in the United
States housing market and to rid itself of below-market interest
rate loans."
Edelson McGuire, the law firm representing the plaintiffs,
plans to seek as much as $1.21 million to cover legal fees and
expenses. Steven Woodrow, a lawyer with Edelson McGuire who
filed the settlement request on Fri day, did not immediately
respond to requests for comment.
The Citigroup settlement is the latest of several concerning
the bank's practices related to the nation's housing, credit and
financial crises over the last six years.
On Wednesday, Citigroup announced a $590 million settlement
of a shareholder lawsuit accusing it of hiding tens of billions
of dollars of toxic mortgage assets.
The latest case is In re: Citibank HELOC Reduction
Litigation, U.S. District Court, Northern District of
California, No. 09-00350.