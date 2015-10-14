ON THE MOVE-Citi names Hoover co-head of investment banking consumer products

Oct 14 Citigroup Inc has appointed Elinor
Hoover co-head of investment banking for consumer products, a
role she will share with Jeffrey Schackner, according to an
internal memo seen by Reuters.
Hoover joined Citigroup in 2011, working first as
vice-chairman of capital markets origination and later as global
co-head of Citi's financial strategy and solutions group.
Prior to Citigroup, Hoover spent more than a decade at
Morgan Stanley.
Elinor serves as vice chairman of the Chamber Music Society
of Lincoln Center, where she has been a board member since 2009.
She is also an advisory director at the Bloomingdale School of
Music, a non-profit that provides education to the New York
community.
(Reporting by Lauren Hirsch in New York; Editing by Bill Rigby)