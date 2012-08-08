Citigroup to rent homes back to homeowners

Aug 8 Citigroup's mortgage unit said it is
testing a program to rent homes back to borrowers instead of
foreclosing on them and eventually kicking them out.
CitiMortgage's new program, which follows in the footsteps
of one at Bank of America Corp, will offer 500
borrowers the chance to hand over their deeds to the bank. In
exchange, Citi will then offer leases so homeowners can rent
their houses back. Their monthly rent will be lower than their
prior mortgage payment.
"In addition to helping families by keeping homes occupied,
the program assists neighborhood revitalization and
stabilization efforts, which are crucial to the nation's
economic recovery," CitiMortgage Chief Executive Sanjiv Das said
in a statement.
The program will be tested in the six states that have been
ravaged the most by the foreclosure crisis: Arizona, California,
Texas, Florida, Nevada and Georgia.
Eligible borrowers must owe more than their home is worth,
be delinquent for more than 120 days and have the resources to
make the new rental payment.
The program will be managed by Carrington Capital Management
and Carrington Mortgage Services, which specialize in servicing
distressed real estate assets.