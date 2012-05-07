ON THE MOVE-Citi hires from JP Morgan's private wealth unit

May 7 Citi Private Bank said on Monday it hired a former JP Morgan Chase & Co veteran to join its wealth management business catering to clients in the legal sector in Chicago.

Michael Sak joined Citi on Thursday from JP Morgan, where he worked for more than a decade, most recently as a vice president in the firm's private wealth management group. He started his career in the infrastructure and operations group at JP Morgan, eventually working his way into the wealth management business.

"He's an important addition," said Kerry Gibson, a regional manager who helped recruit Sak.

In his new role at Citi, Sak serves as a vice president and private banker for the company's law firm group.

"There are a lot of law firms that are headquartered in Chicago," Gibson said. "It creates a tremendous opportunity."

Citi's legal group was started more than four decades ago and now has more than 200 private bankers and professionals across the United States and in the United Kingdom.

Gibson, who oversees offices spanning from California to Illinois, said he plans to make additional hires in the Chicago market as the firm builds out its presence in the region.