Citi debt traders Bansal, Yanney leave amid shuffle-report

Jan 17 Two senior traders will depart from Citigroup Inc as part of a reshuffle of the bank's North American credit-trading desk, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the situation.

Rohit Bansal, who led distressed-debt trading, and high- yield bond trading boss Chris Yanney, have left the New York- based bank, Bloomberg said, citing the sources.

Bansal will be replaced by Scott Balkan, who ran investment-grade bond trading, while head of loan trading James Nessel will take over Yanney's duties, Bloomberg reported.

Balkan will be succeeded as head of investment-grade bond trading by a Citigroup trader David Cohen, Bloomberg said, citing the sources.

No-one at the bank could immediately be reached for comment outside regular business hours.

Citigroup, the third-largest U.S. bank by assets, is slashing 4,500 jobs worldwide as part of plans outlined by Chief Executive Vikram Pandit designed to control expenses.