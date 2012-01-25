Citi mulls further cuts in securities and banking unit

Jan 25 Citigroup Inc may consider
further restructuring of its securities and banking unit if the
business does not see meaningful revenue recovery over the
course of 2012, Chief Financial Officer John Gerspach said on a
conference call.
"While we are strategically committed to securities and
banking, we are not oblivious to the fact that our cost
structure cannot be justified by our current revenues," Gerspach
said, according to a transcript of the call which was published
by Citi.
Citi, the third-largest U.S. bank by assets, had invested a
little less than $1 billion in its securities and banking unit
in 2011 but the results to date "have been disappointing,"
according to Gerspach.
"We must either drive revenue growth and operating leverage
or we will have to restructure, cut capacity, and cut expenses,"
he added.
Earlier this month Citi said revenue in its securities and
banking segment fell 29 percent from a year earlier, excluding
the accounting impact of changes in the value of the bank's
debt.
Citi's securities and banking unit includes investment
banking, private equity and hedge fund operations.
The bank took a charge of about $400 million in the fourth
quarter for severance costs as it slashes jobs. The bank, which
has about 266,000 employees, said in December it would cut 4,500
jobs and take that charge.