CORRECTED - UPDATE 2-Citigroup Q3 net rises, boosted by accounting gain

Oct 17 Citigroup Inc (C.N) reported higher third-quarter earnings on Monday as the bank set aside less money to cover bad loans and recorded an accounting gain banks can take in turbulent markets.
Citigroup, the third-largest U.S. bank by assets, reported net income of $3.77 billion, or $1.23 per share, up from $2.17 billion, or 72 cents per share, a year earlier.
The latest results included a pre-tax gain of $1.9 billion, or 39 cents per share, due to the bank's widening credit spreads during the quarter.
Excluding that gain, Citi earned $2.6 billion, or 84 cents per share.
It was not immediately clear if the results were comparable with analysts' average earnings forecast of 81 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The bank -- which received two U.S. government bailouts at the height of the financial crisis -- is seeing its problem loan portfolio shrink.
Nonaccrual loans fell to $7.95 billion from $12.46 billion in the same quarter last year.
The bank's share price has fallen about 40 percent this year, in line with declines for other large banks.
Citigroup shares rose 1 percent in premarket trading to $28.67 after the quarterly results were announced. (Reporting by Joe Rauch in Charlotte, N.C.; editing by John Wallace)
