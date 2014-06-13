版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 6月 13日 星期五 23:49 BJT

U.S. government seeks $10 billion from Citigroup -report

NEW YORK, June 13 Citigroup Inc has been asked by the U.S. Department of Justice to pay more than $10 billion to settle a probe into the bank's sales of mortgage securities before the financial crisis, Bloomberg News reported on Friday.

The report, which cited a person familiar with the investigation, said that talks broke off between the bank and prosecutors on June 9.

Citigroup shares were down 1.7 percent for the day in New York trading following the report.

A Citigroup spokesman declined to comment.

Reuters reported in December that the Justice Department was preparing a civil fraud lawsuit against the bank that alleged investors lost tens of billions of dollars on the securities at issue. (Reporting by David Henry in New York and Aruna Viswanatha in Washington, D.C.)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐