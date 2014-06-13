UPDATE 1-U.S. to sue Citigroup over faulty mortgage bonds -sources

(Recasts with Reuters sourcing saying Justice Department
preparing to sue Citi; adds background)
WASHINGTON/NEW YORK, June 13 The U.S. Department
of Justice is preparing to sue Citigroup Inc on charges
that the bank defrauded investors on billions of dollars worth
of mortgage securities in the run-up to the financial crisis,
after talks to resolve the probe broke down, people familiar
with the matter said on Friday.
A lawsuit could be filed in U.S. District Court in Brooklyn
as early as next week, the people said, as the bank and civil
prosecutors stood far apart in reaching an agreement on the size
of any deal.
The settlement negotiations had involved penalty numbers of
$10 billion or more, another person familiar with the talks
said.
Bloomberg News reported earlier on Friday that the Justice
Department had asked the bank to pay more than $10 billion, and
that the bank had offered less than $4 billion.
Citigroup shares were down 1.7 percent in New York trading
following the report.
A Citigroup spokesman declined to comment. Robert Nardoza, a
spokesman for the U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of New
York, declined comment.
The developments come as the Justice Department is preparing
a similar lawsuit against Bank of America's Merrill
Lynch unit, after discussions over a $12 billion to $17 billion
settlement did not produce an agreement.
The $10 billion figure for Citigroup was greeted with
disbelief by some on Wall Street because the bank had marketed
fewer mortgage securities than did some other banks.
Fred Cannon, an analyst at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, said in
a research note that he estimates Citigroup may have to pay $6
billion to reach a deal with the Justice Department, which could
exceed the bank's legal reserves and require it to record
additional expenses this year. Citigroup's share price likely
already reflects a $3 billion addition to reserves, he said.
While Wall Street analysts base settlement estimates on the
dollar amount of the securities banks sold, it is much harder
for them to know if prosecutors have evidence that a bank was
especially egregious in packaging poor quality loans and
marketing the instruments as safe, and arguably should have to
pay more than other banks. Prosecutors also consider the level
of banks' cooperation in investigations and other factors.
Reuters reported in December that the Justice Department was
preparing a civil fraud lawsuit against the bank that alleged
investors lost tens of billions of dollars on the securities at
issue.
U.S. attorney's offices in Brooklyn and Colorado have been
investigating the bank as part of a larger task force probing
faulty mortgage securities that helped fuel the housing bubble
in the mid-2000s and contributed to its collapse.
(Reporting by Aruna Viswanatha in Washington, D.C. and Karen
Freifeld and David Henry in New York; Editing by Leslie Adler)