Citigroup and U.S. government close to mortgage settlement -WSJ

BRIEF-German steel body says increasingly worried about U.S. trade policies
* Says affirms FY forecast for German crude steel output to grow by 1.5 percent to 42.7 million tonnes
NEW YORK, July 8 Citigroup Inc and the U.S. Department of Justice are close to a multi-billion dollar settlement over allegations that the bank sold shoddy mortgages in the run-up to the financial crisis, the Wall Street Journal said on Tuesday.
The settlement could be announced as soon as next week, and would cost Citigroup more than $4 billion, the paper said, citing people familiar with the matter.
A Citigroup spokesman declined to comment. (Reporting by David Henry; Editing by David Gregorio)
WASHINGTON, April 24 The U.S. Transportation Department said on Monday it has granted preliminary approval to St. Louis to explore putting its city-owned airport under private management.
DUBAI, April 24 Qatar Airways will sign a deal to buy a stake in Italian carrier Meridiana in the "next couple of days", Chief Executive Akbar Al Baker said on Monday.