Citi to invest more than $1 bln in Mexico unit

Oct 4 Citigroup Inc said on Tuesday it would invest more than $1 billion in its Mexico unit, Banco Nacional De México, which will be known as Citibanamex.

The investments, which will be completed by 2020, are in addition to the more than $1.5 billion Citi committed to invest in the bank in September 2014. (citi.us/2cQjRvU) (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)