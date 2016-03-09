Citigroup sets scene for grim Q1

LONDON, March 9 (IFR) - Citigroup has warned that revenues
from trading and advisory are set to drop sharply in the first
quarter from a year earlier, joining rivals in setting the scene
for another grim quarter for the industry.
Citigroup said its markets revenues are running 15% lower
than the first quarter of 2015 and its advisory and investment
banking revenues are off by 25%.
"It has been a tough quarter," Citigroup chief financial
officer John Gerspach said on Tuesday at an investor conference.
January-March is typically the most important quarter for
investment banks, often accounting for more than a third of
annual income.
As a result, the grim forecasts from Citigroup and some of
its rivals have set off alarm bells that a weak second half of
2015 will continue and could prompt another bout of job losses
as banks seek to cut costs.
Gerspach said Citigroup expected to take a US$400m charge in
the first quarter "to resize both our infrastructure and
capacity" in response to the tough environment.
Other banks have also warned of a slow start to the year. JP
Morgan's investment banking fee revenues are down 25% in the
quarter so far from a year earlier and its trading revenues are
20% lower, Daniel Pinto, head of its corporate and investment
bank, said on February 23. He said some of the decline in
trading was due to a strong year-earlier performance.
Barclays said on March 1 that earnings at its investment
bank in the first quarter are on track to drop from 2015. It
said January and February were flat from a year earlier, but it
does not expect to match the strong March it had last year.
Gerspach provided the most detailed assessment to date on
prospects, saying market volatility had hurt both trading and
new issuance.
"In fixed income, we see spread products continuing to have
pressure," he said. "In rates and currencies the bank was facing
a tough comparison against a good year-ago quarter.
"In equity markets, there it has been a tough market,
obviously. There's been certainly a downturn as far as new
issuance level and just overall lack of customer activity," he
said.
Gerspach said the fall in investment banking was largely due
to a downturn in issuance in both debt and equity capital
markets, while M&A activity had another tough comparison with
the start of last year.
"It's pretty much a global reduction as far as issuance at
this point in time. There's been some pickup in the debt
markets, maybe in the last week or so, but up until now it
really has been pretty muted," Gerspach said.
He said he was optimistic some of the first quarter decline
could be recaptured during the rest of the year, citing a good
pipeline for M&A deals.
Kian Abouhossein, analyst at JP Morgan, last month estimated
revenues across the industry could decline by 21% this year from
2015.
Citing "a challenging credit trading environment, low level
of deal flow and lower equity markets," he predicted an 18% drop
in fixed income, currencies and commodities revenues, a 16% fall
in equities and a 29% slump in advisory and investment banking.
(Reporting by Steve Slater)