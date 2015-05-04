版本:
2015年 5月 5日

MOVES-Citi appoints James Forese as president

May 4 Citigroup Inc said it appointed its co-president, James Forese, president of the company, effective June 1.

Forese, 52 , will take on his new role in addition to his role as Chief Executive of Institutional Clients Group (ICG). (1.usa.gov/1DPQ641)

Forese has previously served as CEO of Citigroup's legacy securities and banking business in ICG, head of global markets and numerous other roles at Citi since joining Salomon Brothers in 1985. (Reporting by Neha Dimri in Bengaluru)
