Four Japan banks likely to bid for Citi's Japan retail unit-sources

TOKYO Nov 6 Four banks including Sumitomo
Mitsui Banking Corp (SMBC) are expected to participate in the
second round of bidding for Citigroup Inc's unprofitable
consumer banking business in Japan, bankers with knowledge of
the matter said on Thursday.
Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank (SMTB), Shinsei Bank and
Resona Bank are also likely to participate in Friday's bidding
round, said the bankers, who declined to be named as they were
not authorised to discuss the matter publicly.
The four banks were among those that had bid for the unit
when it was initially put up for sale in September.
Japanese banks are interested in the unit because it has an
estimated $9 billion worth of dollar-denominated deposits, which
would provide an easily accessible source of funds for the
lenders' overseas expansion drive, the bankers said.
The sale of the consumer unit also includes Citibank's
Diners Club card business.
SMBC is a unit of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc
, SMTB is a unit of Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc
and Resona is a unit of Resona Holdings Inc.
Executives at Citibank Japan, Shinsei, Resona and SMTB
declined to comment on the sale. SMBC officials were not
immediately available for comment.
In the first bidding round, the highest offer for the unit
was around 50 billion yen ($440 million), the bankers said. The
bidders in the second round may now offer less than that after
taking a closer look at the unit's assets, said a bank
executive.
The sale is part of Citibank's plan to shed retail
businesses in 11 markets.
Citi is expected to pick a buyer for the Japanese business
as early as in December, said the sources.
($1 = 114.2900 Japanese yen)
(Reporting by Taiga Uranaka and Taro Fuse; Editing by William
Mallard and Miral Fahmy)