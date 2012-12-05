版本:
Citigroup to cut 11,000 jobs worldwide, 4 percent of workforce

Dec 5 Citigroup Inc will eliminate 11,000 jobs worldwide, about 4 percent of its total staff, in a move to save as much as $1.1 billion a year in expenses, the company said on Wednesday.

The move will initially result in pre-tax charges of $1 billion to fourth quarter earnings, the company said in a statement.

It is the first major action to restructure the company since directors named Michael Corbat chief executive officer in October after becoming impatient with former CEO Vikram Pandit.

