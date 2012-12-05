Citigroup to cut 11,000 jobs worldwide, 4 percent of workforce

UPDATE 1-Viola Davis wins first Oscar for 'Fences'
LOS ANGELES, Feb 26 Viola Davis won her first Oscar on Sunday for her supporting role as a long-suffering housewife in the African-American family drama "Fences."
Dec 5 Citigroup Inc will eliminate 11,000 jobs worldwide, about 4 percent of its total staff, in a move to save as much as $1.1 billion a year in expenses, the company said on Wednesday.
The move will initially result in pre-tax charges of $1 billion to fourth quarter earnings, the company said in a statement.
It is the first major action to restructure the company since directors named Michael Corbat chief executive officer in October after becoming impatient with former CEO Vikram Pandit.
LOS ANGELES, Feb 26 Viola Davis won her first Oscar on Sunday for her supporting role as a long-suffering housewife in the African-American family drama "Fences."
HONG KONG, Feb 27 Asian stocks erased early losses but stayed below 19-month highs on Monday as a renewed drop in sovereign bond yields on political concerns prompted some investors to move to the sidelines after a recent rally.
* SoftBank in discussions with WeWork for some time - sources