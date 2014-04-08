Citigroup says to close one third of Korea branches as costs, competition rise

HONG KONG, April 8 Citigroup Inc said it
will close almost one third of its branches in Korea, becoming
the third global bank to trim its presence in the country in the
last year amid rising costs and intense competition.
Citi will shut 56 out of 190 branches as it concentrates on
six major cities and moves to boost its online presence, the
U.S. bank said in a statement on Tuesday.
The bank announced last year that it would refocus its
consumer business in Korea, reducing its physical footprint in
favour of targeting customers with online products.
It follows HSBC and Standard Chartered
Bank which both pulled back in a market that
has seen weakening returns since the financial
crisis.
Citi's move does not mean a full scale retreat from consumer
banking in the country, the bank said.
(Reporting By Lawrence White; Editing by Miral Fahmy)