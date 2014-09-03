BB&T to buy 41 branches in Texas from Citi

Sept 3 BB&T Corp agreed to buy 41 branches in Texas from Citigroup Inc, adding to the 21 it had acquired last December in the state from Citi.

The acquisition includes retail branches in the Dallas, Houston, Midland and Odessa markets, with $2.3 billion in deposits and $87 million in loans, BB&T said in a statement. (Reporting by Anil D'Silva in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)