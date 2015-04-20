CIB to submit offer for Citigroup's Egyptian retail portfolio

CAIRO, April 20 Egypt's Commercial International
Bank (CIB) said on Monday its management had decided
to submit a binding offer to acquire Citigroup's retail
portfolio in Egypt.
It did not provide any details about the value or timing of
the offer and said it was not certain that it would result in a
transaction. CIB said last month that Citigroup had opened its
books for a due diligence process.
Citigroup said last year it was pulling out of consumer
banking in 11 markets, including Japan and Egypt, as the U.S.
bank with the biggest international business looks to cut its
persistently high costs.
The third-largest U.S. bank, built with a series of
acquisitions spanning back to the 1980s, has been trying to slim
down since the financial crisis to be as profitable as its
rivals.
