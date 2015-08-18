UPDATE 1-Citi to sell alternative investor services unit for $425 mln

(Adds details)
Aug 18 Citigroup Inc is selling its
alternative investor services business to financial technology
provider SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc for $425
million, subject to adjustments.
The business, which has about 1,500 employees, includes
hedge fund and private equity fund services, SS&C said on
Tuesday.
Citi, the No. 3 U.S. bank by assets, has been hiving off
non-core assets to focus on wealthier clients.
Financial terms of the transaction are not material to the
bank, Citi said in a separate statement.
(Reporting by Richa Naidu in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj
Kalluvila)