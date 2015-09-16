Citigroup CFO expects 5 pct decline in 3rd-quarter markets revenue

NEW YORK, Sept 16 Citigroup Inc expects
its third-quarter markets revenue to fall by about 5 percent
from a year earlier, Chief Financial Officer John Gerspach said
on Wednesday.
The decline largely stems from a strong comparable
performance in September 2014 in its interest rates and currency
business, Gerspach said at an investor conference.
Citigroup traders navigated the market volatility of the
last half of August well and had "strong client activity across
the franchise," he said.
The volatility, however, had a greater impact on
underwriting, Gerspach said without quantifying the possible
hit.
Gerspach also said the bank would probably record higher
costs in the third quarter to provide for possible future losses
on energy loans.
