UPDATE 2-Citigroup CFO sees markets revenue declining in first quarter

NEW YORK, March 2 Citigroup Inc expects
its revenue from fixed-income and equity markets to decline in
the first quarter from a year earlier, largely because of a slow
start in spread products and a hit during the January
revaluation of the Swiss currency, Chief Financial Officer John
Gerspach said on Monday.
The magnitude of the revenue decline looks like it will be
in the "mid-to-high" single-digit percentage range, Gerspach
said at an investor conference.
Gerspach said revenue in the interest rates and currencies
portion of the business would still be higher than a year
earlier. If not for the hit the company took when the Swiss
franc was suddenly allowed to rise in January, Gerspach said he
would characterize that revenue increase as "strong."
Last week Daniel Pinto, chief executive officer of JPMorgan
Chase & Co's corporate and investment bank, said markets
revenue in the first quarter was up from a year earlier even
though the company had sold a commodities business in October.
The improvement has come on increases in client activity and
volatility, he said.
Pinto's comments encouraged Bernstein analyst John McDonald
to raise his estimate for JPMorgan's first-quarter results.
Citigroup still expects to meet 2015 targets it set for
return on assets and efficiency, Gerspach said.
The company "looks forward" to getting a verdict from the
U.S. Federal Reserve in the next 10 days on whether it is
allowed to pay out more capital for dividends and share
buybacks, Gerspach said.
The Fed plans to release the quantitative results of stress
tests of big banks' balance sheets on Thursday afternoon and
announce on March 11 whether it would approve bank capital
plans.
The outcome is the biggest single issue facing Citigroup.
Last year it failed to win approval for additional payouts,
which are key to the company's goal of increasing shareholder
returns.
Shares of Citigroup were up 1.7 percent at $53.29 in morning
trading.
(Reporting by David Henry in New York; Editing by Chizu
Nomiyama and Lisa Von Ahn)