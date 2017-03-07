Citigroup sees 10 pct-plus rise in quarterly markets revenue

BRIEF-Orbite provides corporate update
* Orbite technologies inc says on may 23, company filed a motion seeking, namely, extension of stay period
NEW YORK, March 7 Citigroup expects first-quarter trading revenue will be up by a "low double-digit" percentage from a year earlier, Chief Financial Officer John Gerspach said on Tuesday.
Gerspach, speaking at an investor conference, said markets revenue is "doing well" in both fixed income and equity trading. The company plans to report results for the quarter ending this month on April 13. (Reporting by David Henry in New York; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
NEW YORK, May 24 Faced with this summer's partial shutdown of New York's Pennsylvania Station due to track repairs, some employers in the largest U.S. city are scrambling to come up with "Plan B" offerings to allow their suburb-dwelling staff to avoid the largely shuttered transit hub.
* Canaccord Genuity group -does not intend to exercise right to redeem cumulative 5-year rate reset first preferred shares, series c on june 30, 2017