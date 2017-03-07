版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 8日 星期三 01:54 BJT

Citigroup sees 10 pct-plus rise in quarterly markets revenue

NEW YORK, March 7 Citigroup expects first-quarter trading revenue will be up by a "low double-digit" percentage from a year earlier, Chief Financial Officer John Gerspach said on Tuesday.

Gerspach, speaking at an investor conference, said markets revenue is "doing well" in both fixed income and equity trading. The company plans to report results for the quarter ending this month on April 13. (Reporting by David Henry in New York; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐