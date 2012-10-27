Star Silicon Valley analyst felled by Facebook IPO fallout

| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO Oct 26 The firing of Citigroup
stock analyst Mark Mahaney on Friday in the regulatory
fallout from Facebook Inc's initial public offering was
greeted with shock and dismay in Silicon Valley, where Mahaney
was a well-known and well-liked figure.
"Pretty shocked," was the reaction of Jacob Funds Chief
Executive Ryan Jacob, who described Mahaney as one of the most
respected financial analysts covering the Internet industry.
"I'd put him at the top. If not at the top, then near the
top," said Jacob. "He really knew what to look for."
In addition to firing Mahaney, Citigroup paid a $2 million
fine to Massachusetts regulators to settle charges that the bank
improperly disclosed research on Facebook ahead of its $16
billion IPO in May.
The settlement agreement said Mahaney failed to supervise a
junior analyst who improperly shared Facebook research with the
TechCrunch news website. (Settlement agreement:)
The settlement agreement also outlined an incident in which
Mahaney failed to get approval before responding to a
journalist's questions about Google Inc -- and told a
Citigroup compliance staffer that the conversation had not
occurred -- even after being warned about unauthorized
conversations with the media.
Mahaney declined to comment.
Mahaney got his start in the late 1990s, during the first
dot-com boom where he worked at Morgan Stanley for Mary
Meeker, one of the star analysts of the time. He went on to work
at hedge fund Galleon Group before moving to Citigroup in 2005.
Unlike most of his New York-based peers in the analyst world,
Mahaney worked in San Francisco's financial district, close to
the companies and personalities at the heart of the tech
industry.
Earlier this month, Mahaney was named the top Internet
analyst for the fifth straight year by Institutional Investor.
The review cited fans of Mahaney who praised a "systematic"
investment approach that allows him to avoid the "waffling"
often evidenced by other analysts.
Mahaney's Buy rating on IAC/InteractiveCorp in
April 2011, when the stock traded at $33.32, allowed investors
to lock in a 51 percent gain before he downgraded the stock to a
Hold at $50.31 a few months later, according to Institutional
Investor.
But it wasn't only his stock picks that put him in good
stead. He earned kudos for simply being a nice guy.
"He's a kind and thoughtful person and that's evident in
the way he deals with people," said Jason Jones of Internet
investment firm HighStep Capital. "He's very well liked on Wall
Street because of that."
A CAUTIOUS VIEW ON FACEBOOK
Mahaney was only indirectly involved in the incident
involving the Facebook research, according to the settlement
agreement by Massachusetts regulators released on Friday. But
the actions of the junior analyst who worked for him provide an
unusual glimpse into the type of behind-the-scenes information
trading that regulators are attempting to rein in.
While the Massachusetts regulators did not identify any of
the individuals by name, Reuters has learned that the incident
involved TechCrunch reporters Josh Constine and Kim-Mai Cutler
as well as Citi junior analyst Eric Jacobs.
Jacobs, Constine and Cutler all did not respond to requests
for comments.
In early May, shortly before Facebook's IPO, Jacobs sent an
email to Cutler and Constine. Constine attended Stanford
University at the same time as Jacobs.
Constine, who studied social networks such as Facebook and
Twitter for his 2009 Master's degree in cybersociology at
Stanford, had a close friendship with Jacobs, according to the
settlement agreement.
"I am ramping up coverage on FB and thought you guys might
like to see how the street is thinking about it (and our
estimates)," Jacobs wrote in the email. The email included an
"outline" that Jacobs said would eventually become the firm's
30-40 page initiation report on Facebook.
He also included a "Facebook One Pager" document, which
contained confidential, non-public information that Citigroup
obtained in order to help begin covering Facebook after the IPO.
Asked by Constine if the information could be published and
attributed to an anonymous source, Jacobs responded that "my
boss would eat me alive," the agreement said.
A spokeswoman for AOL Inc, which owns TechCrunch,
declined to answer questions on the matter, saying only that "We
are looking into the matter and have no comment at this time."
Ironically, Mahaney was one of a small group of analysts at
the many banks underwriting Facebook's IPO who had cautious
views of the richly valued offering. Mahaney initiated coverage
of the company with a neutral rating.
Analysts at the top three underwriters on Facebook's IPO -
Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs and J.P. Morgan -
started the stock with overweight or buy recommendations.
Earlier this year, Reuters reported that Facebook had
pre-briefed analysts for its underwriters ahead of its IPO,
advising them to reduce their profit and revenue forecasts.
Facebook, whose stock was priced at $38 a share in the IPO,
closed Friday's regular session at $21.94 and has traded as low
as $17.55.
"There were tens of billions of dollars in losses based on
hyping the name, a lack of skeptical information and
misunderstanding the company," said Max Wolff, chief economist
and senior analyst at research firm GreenCrest Capital.
"It's highly unfortunate and darkly ironic that one of the
signature regulatory actions from this IPO so far involves
punishing analysts for disseminating cautious information about
Facebook," he added.