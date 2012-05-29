版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 5月 29日 星期二 23:07 BJT

BRIEF-Citi hires Merrill's Cummings as Citigold COO

May 29 Citigroup Inc :

- Hires Merrill Lynch executive Cummings as COO of Citigold Wealth Management-memo

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐