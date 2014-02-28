Mexico seizes company linked to loans at Citigroup unit

BRIEF-Luxottica's Del Vecchio rules out dual listing of EssilorLuxottica
April 28 Luxottica founder Leonardo Del Vecchio tells shareholder meeting:
MEXICO CITY Feb 28 Mexico's attorney general's office said on Friday it had seized the assets of an oil services company to which Citigroup's Mexican unit had made loans.
Mexican Attorney General Jesus Murillo said authorities had taken the step against Oceanografia shortly after Citigroup said it had discovered fraudulent loans which would reduce the bank's 2013 net income by $235 million.
"The decision was made to seize the company immediately," Murillo told a news conference in Mexico City.
April 28 Luxottica founder Leonardo Del Vecchio tells shareholder meeting:
* Merck says OLEDs will not offer liquid crystals margins (Adds profitability of liquid crystals, background on technology)
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.02, revenue view $1.63 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: