CEO of Citi's Mexico unit quits after loan scandal plagues bank

MEXICO CITY Oct 3 Javier Arrigunaga, Chief
Executive Officer of Citigroup's Mexican unit Banamex, has
resigned, the bank said on Friday, following a loan scandal that
has plagued Banamex since early this year.
"Given the difficulties our institution has faced during the
past year, Javier Arrigunaga reached the decision that new
leadership was needed for the group," Manuel Medina Mora, the
chairman of Banamex's board said in a statement.
Banamex's management has been under pressure since it came
to light earlier this year that the bank had made bad loans that
forced it to write down millions of dollars.
Citigroup said in February it uncovered $400 million in
bogus loans that Banamex made to Mexican oil services company
Oceanografia, whose assets the government seized.
Arringunaga has been replaced as CEO by Ernesto Torres
Cantu, the bank said in the statement.
(Reporting by Tomas Sarmiento)