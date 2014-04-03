UPDATE 1-Citigroup faces criminal probe for fraud at Mexico unit -source

(Adds Reuters own sourcing and no comment from bank and from
U.S. attorney's office)
April 3 Federal authorities have opened a
criminal investigation into a $400 million fraud involving
Citigroup's Mexican unit, according to a person familiar
with the matter.
Citigroup disclosed in February it had discovered at least
$400 million in fraudulent loans in its Mexico subsidiary, Banco
Nacional de Mexico, known as Banamex, and said employees may
have been in on the crime.
The bad loans were made to Mexican oil services company
Oceanografia, a contractor for Mexican state-owned
oil company Pemex.
The New York Times first reported the criminal inquiry.
The investigation, overseen by the FBI and prosecutors from
the United States attorney's office in Manhattan, is focusing on
whether holes in Citigroup's internal controls contributed to
the fraud in Mexico, the newspaper reported. (link.reuters.com/gat28v)
The FBI and prosecutors are questioning whether Citigroup
was equal parts victim and enabler, the newspaper said.
Representatives of the U.S. attorney's office in Manhattan
and Citigroup declined comment. The FBI did not immediately
respond to a request for comment.
Reuters reported in February that the U.S. Federal Bureau of
Investigation was aware of Citigroup's loan losses due to fraud
by a Mexican company and was monitoring the situation for
possible criminal activity.
Banamex fired two bond traders after uncovering rogue
trading last year, two sources close to the matter told Reuters
on Tuesday, raising fresh questions over what controls the
troubled unit had in place to police employees.
(Reporting by Supriya Kurane in Bangalore and Aruna Viswanatha
in Washington; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier and Leslie Adler)