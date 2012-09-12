UPDATE 5-Morgan Stanley, Citigroup settle brokerage dispute

* Morgan Stanley Smith Barney valued below Citigroup view
* Price triggers $2.9 bln accounting charge for Citigroup
* Plans set for Morgan Stanley to buy all of Citigroup stake
* Morgan Stanley, Citigroup shares rise
By Lauren Tara LaCapra and David Henry
Sept 11 Morgan Stanley agreed to buy the
rest of a brokerage joint venture from Citigroup Inc at a
lower-than-expected price valuing the business at $13.5 billion,
a win for Morgan Stanley although it faces challenges to boost
the operation's profits.
The brokerage business was meant to stabilize Morgan
Stanley's revenue during economic cycles but has not been nearly
as profitable as the investment bank had hoped. Costs have run
over and technology problems have dogged the joint venture since
its inception.
"Morgan Stanley has fabulously disappointed investors with
the execution of its integration plans," said Brad Hintz, a
former Morgan Stanley treasurer who is now a bank analyst at
Bernstein Research.
The banks restructured the deal so Morgan Stanley can buy
Citigroup's 49 percent stake faster than previously planned.
The price they agreed to will trigger a $2.9 billion after-tax
charge for Citigroup, which was holding the business on its
books at a much higher value. That charge would wipe
out analysts' third-quarter profit forecast for the bank.
But it will also allow the banks to move past the
negotiating table and focus on plans to fix their businesses.
Morgan Stanley's wealth management business is a key
component of its strategy to smooth out earnings, which have
been highly volatile over the past several years, and to delve
deeper into more reliable revenue streams.
Its wealth and asset management revenue now represents half
of net revenue, up from 31 percent in 2007, and its wealth
management division has been delivering quarterly revenue in a
range of $3 billion to $3.4 billion, even in a flat interest
rate environment.
But to achieve its goal of boosting wealth management pretax
profit margins to a "midteens" range by June from the current 12
percent, Morgan Stanley will have to deliver on aggressive
cost-cutting targets.
At a Barclays conference on Tuesday, Morgan Stanley Chief
Financial Officer Ruth Porat said that she and other senior
executives "remain resolute" on meeting their profit goals by
mid-2013. Eventually, when market conditions improve, management
expects the business to deliver margins of 20 percent or
more.
"The business provides a stable revenue stream with margin
upside," Porat said.
The CFO detailed plans to cut expenses by $300 million a
year to reach profit targets, and noted that Morgan Stanley's
return on equity will increase as it buys a greater stake in
Morgan Stanley Smith Barney, since the bank is already holding
capital against 100 percent of the business, but had only been
taking in 51 percent of its profits.
However, Porat also said the bank expects to take a charge
this quarter to reflect the declining value of old software, as
well as expenses related to staff cuts and office consolidation.
DEAL TERMS
Morgan Stanley and Citigroup agreed to the joint venture in
2009 in the wake of the financial crisis. Morgan Stanley, the
majority owner, had always expected to buy out Citigroup, but it
was unclear how much it would have to pay.
The two parties had brought the matter to an independent
arbitrator for an appraisal when they could not agree on a
price. But the decision announced on Tuesday was made by the two
banks and not the arbitrator, Perella Weinberg Partners, a
source familiar with the matter said.
Under terms of the agreement, Morgan Stanley will buy
another 14 percent of Morgan Stanley Smith Barney now and will
buy Citigroup's remaining 35 percent stake by June 1, 2015. Each
transaction will be based on the $13.5 billion valuation, and
client deposits will be transferred to Morgan Stanley at no
premium. The deal is subject to regulatory approval.
For Citigroup, the sale is another step in Chief Executive
Vikram Pandit's campaign to bolster capital levels and shed
assets that are not part of a long-term business plan. Those
assets, known as Citi Holdings, have declined from a height of
$898 billion in the first quarter of 2009 to $191 billion at the
end of June.
"As we have shown, the more we put the past behind us, the
more we can focus on our future, which is in the core businesses
in Citicorp," Pandit said in a statement.
The charge that Citi will have to take amounts to about 99
cents a share, which would wipe out the 99 cents a share of
earnings that analysts, on average, had estimated Citigroup
would report for the third quarter.
However, the charge will not affect Citigroup's capital
levels under Basel III regulatory measures, the bank said in an
8-K filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on
Tuesday. Morgan Stanley's forthcoming $1.89 billion cash payment
to increase its stake will also boost Citi's estimated Tier 1
common regulatory capital ratio by about 14 basis points under
Basel III.
INDUSTRY BAROMETER
The outcome of the dispute was keenly awaited by Wall Street
because it could offer clues on expectations of future
profitability in the brokerage sector, which has been suffering
through low interest rates and weak trading activity for several
years.
Morgan Stanley Smith Barney is the biggest brokerage in the
United States with nearly 17,000 financial advisers and $1.71
trillion in assets, so its value is seen as a barometer for the
industry.
The deal was seen as a win for Morgan Stanley because the
final value came in closer to its initial $9 billion valuation
of the business than to Citi's $23 billion balance-sheet
valuation.
"It was a bad transaction for Citi, but the market has known
it was probably going to go against them for awhile, so at least
it brings closure," said David Trone, a bank analyst with JMP
Securities. "Sometimes you just want to sell something and
you'll take whatever price you can get."
Both companies' stock prices rose on the news. Citigroup
shares were up 2.61 percent at $32.66, and Morgan Stanley shares
were up 3.85 percent at $17.25 at the close of trading on
Tuesday afternoon on the New York Stock Exchange.
Morgan Stanley CEO James Gorman has made the case that the
sheer scale and breadth of the business, combined with overlaps
in lending, investment banking and trading, will give the firm
an edge and allow it to meet its profit targets.
But after a dozen quarters of lackluster performance,
investors have become impatient. Mike Mayo, a CLSA analyst,
recently upgraded Morgan Stanley shares to "buy" partly because
of shareholder pressure on management to deliver better returns.
At the conference on Tuesday, an investor poll said Morgan
Stanley Smith Barney reaching its profit target next year was a
"very important" factor in whether to own Morgan Stanley shares.
Although the company's low appraisal for the value of Morgan
Stanley Smith Barney was largely viewed as a negotiating tactic,
it also raised additional questions about how profitable the
business can be over the long term, analysts said.
"Morgan Stanley got a great bargain here in the
transactional sense," said Trone. "The problem is, this is a key
unit for them, and now they're going to have to spend the next
several years convincing the Street that it's worth more than
($13.5 billion)."