Citigroup and Morgan Stanley far apart on joint-venture value

July 19 Morgan Stanley has appraised
Morgan Stanley Smith Barney, its joint venture with Citigroup
Inc, at less than half of the value shown on Citigroup's
balance sheet, Citigroup said in a filing on Thursday with the
Securities and Exchange Commission.
Citigroup and Morgan Stanley exchanged appraisals of the
joint venture as part of a process by which Morgan Stanley
intends to purchase an additional 14 percent share of the
brokerage. Morgan Stanley currently owns 51 percent.
Citigroup said its appraisal "slightly exceeded" its own
carrying value of approximately $11 billion for its 49 percent
stake.
To set a final price for the 14 percent stake, the two sides
will use a third-party appraisal process that will be concluded
at the end of August, Citigroup said.
The outcome could result in a "significant" non-cash charge
to Citigroup net income in the third quarter, the filing said,
adding that any impairment would not impact the bank's Basel 3
regulatory capital position.