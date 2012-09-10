RPT-Citigroup CEO still expects brokerage appraisal later on Monday

Sept 10 Citigroup Inc CEO Vikram Pandit said he still expects to receive later on Monday a third-party appraisal of the company's brokerage joint venture known as Morgan Stanley Smith Barney.

The completion of the appraisal, which will determine how much Morgan Stanley will pay Citigroup for another 14 percent of the venture, had previously been postponed from the end of August to Monday, Sept. 10.

The two sides hired an outside appraiser after being unable to agree on the value of the brokerage. Morgan Stanley had pegged the value around $9 billion. Citigroup had put the value near $22 billion.

Morgan Stanley currently owns 51 percent of the joint venture.