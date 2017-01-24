SEC fines Citigroup, Morgan Stanley over forex trading program

Jan 24 Citigroup Inc and Morgan Stanley
each agreed to pay more than $2.96 million to settle
civil charges that they made misleading statements about a
foreign exchange trading program they sold to investors, the
U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said on Tuesday.
The SEC said neither bank admitted or denied wrongdoing in
connection with the marketing of CitiFX Alpha to Morgan Stanley
customers in 2010 and 2011, when Citigroup held a 49 percent
ownership stake in Morgan Stanley Smith Barney. Each payout
includes a $2.25 million civil fine, the SEC said.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by TOm
Brown)