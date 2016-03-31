MOVES-Citigroup appoints Angus Yang as prime finance head for Asia Pacific

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, dollar steady after Trump-led dip
* Dollar recovers some ground after five straight daily falls
March 31 Citigroup Inc has appointed Angus Yang as head of prime finance for Asia Pacific, according to an internal memo to staff seen by Reuters.
Yang was previously head of prime finance at Barclays Plc .
He will be responsible for prime services, equity finance, agency securities lending and Delta One across Asia Pacific including Japan and Australia. He will be based in Hong Kong. (Reporting by Shalini Nagarajan in Bengaluru)
* Dollar recovers some ground after five straight daily falls
Jan 18 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Move marks deeper push into financial industry by China's HNA