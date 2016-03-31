MOVES-Citigroup appoints Angus Yang as prime finance head for Asia Pacific

March 31 Citigroup Inc has appointed Angus Yang as head of prime finance for Asia Pacific, according to an internal memo to staff seen by Reuters.

Yang was previously head of prime finance at Barclays Plc .

He will be responsible for prime services, equity finance, agency securities lending and Delta One across Asia Pacific including Japan and Australia. He will be based in Hong Kong. (Reporting by Shalini Nagarajan in Bengaluru)