MOVES-Citi names Armando Diaz global head of cash trading

March 8 Citigroup Inc hired Armando Diaz managing director and global head of cash trading.

Diaz was most recently global head of execution services for hedge fund Millennium Partners.

Prior to Millennium, he oversaw U.S. institutional cash trading at Citi. He also spent nearly two decades at Goldman Sachs, where he held positions including partner and co-head of U.S. equity trading.

Diaz, based in New York, will report jointly to Derek Bandeen, global head of equities, and Suni Harford, regional head of markets. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)