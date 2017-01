March 25 Citigroup Inc appointed Catherine Cai as managing director, chairman and head of China investment banking.

Cai joins from Bank of America Merrill Lynch, where she was chairman of China investment banking.

She will report to Mark Slaughter, Asia-Pacific head of corporate and investment banking, Citigroup said on Wednesday. (Reporting by Rohit T.K. in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)