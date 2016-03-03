MOVES-David Livingstone named Citi country officer for Australia

Banks face talent crisis amid mounting costs of employee turnover -report
Jan 18 Despite recent changes at banks such as faster promotions intended to retain employees, many firms are still in danger of losing top talent, according to a new report.
March 3 Citigroup Inc named David Livingstone as Citi country officer for Australia.
Livingstone joins from Credit Suisse, and will replace Stephen Roberts who will assume the role of chairman of Citi in Australia. (Reporting by Manish Parashar in Bengaluru)
Jan 18 Despite recent changes at banks such as faster promotions intended to retain employees, many firms are still in danger of losing top talent, according to a new report.
Jan 18 Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd , Canada's No. 2 railroad operator, said on Wednesday its chief executive would leave five months earlier than originally expected and it reported a lower-than-expected adjusted quarterly profit.
Jan 18 Former Canadian Pacific Chief Executive Hunter Harrison is in advanced talks to team up with a former Pershing Square Capital partner, seeking to shake up rival railroad CSX Corp, according to a person familiar with the matter.