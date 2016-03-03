版本:
MOVES-David Livingstone named Citi country officer for Australia

March 3 Citigroup Inc named David Livingstone as Citi country officer for Australia.

Livingstone joins from Credit Suisse, and will replace Stephen Roberts who will assume the role of chairman of Citi in Australia. (Reporting by Manish Parashar in Bengaluru)

