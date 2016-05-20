MOVES-Citigroup hires de Souza for UK investment banking

BRIEF-Nevada Governor says Tesla investing $350 mln in additional capital
* Nevada Governor says Tesla will expand its investment in Nevada by producing Electric Motors and Gearboxes for the Model 3 at the Gigafactory
LONDON, May 20 (IFR) - Citigroup has hired Alex de Souza from Barclays to join its UK investment banking team as a managing director.
Citigroup said in a memo to staff on Friday that de Souza will start in August and has a broad coverage universe, with particular focus on advising corporates and sponsors in the industrials sector.
Michael Lavelle, head of Citigroup's corporate and investment banking business in the UK and Ireland, said in the memo that the hire was part of its drive "to expand our coverage universe and drive deeper corporate relationships" within UK investment banking. (Reporting by Steve Slater)
HONG KONG, Jan 18 China's supermarket chain operator Yonghui Superstores Co Ltd said it would team up with Bain Capital Private Equity to buy U.S. retail services group Daymon Worldwide Inc for $413 million.
TOKYO, Jan 18 Toshiba Corp is in talks to sell a minority stake in its flash memory business to U.S. chips business partner Western Digital Corp in a bid to boost its capital base, a source briefed on the discussions said on Wednesday.