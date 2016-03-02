MOVES-Citigroup hires two execs from Goldman for senior roles

BRIEF-Bank of Nova Scotia says files for mixed shelf of up to $20 bln
* Files for mixed shelf of up to $20 billion - SEC filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2jovwXG) Further company coverage:
March 2 Citigroup Inc has hired Quentin Andre as head of global structured sales and Dirk Keijer as head of equity derivative sales for Europe, the Middle-East and Africa (EMEA).
Both Andre and Keijer join from Goldman Sachs, Citigroup said.
Andre was managing director and head of EMEA equity and fund derivatives structuring & marketing, as well as head of cross-asset systematic strategies for the past five years at Goldman.
Keijer was managing director, head of equity derivatives sales for Europe at Goldman.
Keijer and Andre will report to James Boyle, global head of equity derivatives, and Conor Davis, EMEA head of investor sales. (Reporting by Vishaka George in Bengaluru)
NEW YORK, Jan 18 Credit Suisse has formally agreed to pay $5.3 billion to settle with U.S. authorities over claims it misled investors in residential mortgage-backed securities it sold in the run-up to the 2008 financial crisis.
NEW YORK, Jan 18 Wealthfront, one of the earliest and largest online investment management startups known as "robo-advisors," is launching a free automated service that will let employees of listed firms sell stocks in their companies.