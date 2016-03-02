MOVES-Citigroup hires two execs from Goldman for senior roles

March 2 Citigroup Inc has hired Quentin Andre as head of global structured sales and Dirk Keijer as head of equity derivative sales for Europe, the Middle-East and Africa (EMEA).

Both Andre and Keijer join from Goldman Sachs, Citigroup said.

Andre was managing director and head of EMEA equity and fund derivatives structuring & marketing, as well as head of cross-asset systematic strategies for the past five years at Goldman.

Keijer was managing director, head of equity derivatives sales for Europe at Goldman.

Keijer and Andre will report to James Boyle, global head of equity derivatives, and Conor Davis, EMEA head of investor sales. (Reporting by Vishaka George in Bengaluru)