MOVES-Citi boosts custody and fund services business through new hires

Oct 21 Citigroup Inc has hired one executive each from Bank of New York Mellon Corp and JP Morgan Chase & Co to its custody and fund services organization.

Dominic Crowe will be global head of product development and strategy at Citi's New York office. He most recently was BNY Mellon's global head of client services delivery for structured products.

Bill Pryor joins as global head of data and analytics from JP Morgan, where he was global head of investment information services.

Citi also appointed Jay Martin, who worked with the bank since 2011, to run its North America custody and fund services franchise. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)