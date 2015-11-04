MOVES-Citigroup hires Deutsche investment banker focusing on banks

Nov 4 Citigroup Inc has hired Seth Heaton,
an investment banker from Deutsche Bank, to advise
mid-Atlantic and Canadian banks on capital-raising and mergers
and acquisitions.
Heaton, who joined Deutsche Bank in 2009 from Bank of
America Corp, now reports to Jeff Cady, North America
head of financial institutions banking at Citigroup.
A Citigroup spokesman said Heaton is the latest of four
managing directors Citigroup has hired over the past year to
expand its coverage of financial institutions.
The other three hires are Matthew Beitzel, who covers banks,
Jonathan Zobel who advises insurers, and Mathieu Salas, who
focuses on financial technology companies.
A Deutsche Bank spokesman declined to comment.
(Reporting by Dan Freed; Editing by Andrew Hay)