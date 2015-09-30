CORRECTED-MOVES-Citi boosts retail M&A business with Credit Suisse hires

(Corrects titles of Anton and Paisley in second paragraph)
By Lauren Hirsch and Olivia Oran
Sept 25 Citigroup Inc has hired two
investment bankers focused on giving advice to retail companies
from Credit Suisse, people familiar with the matter
said on Friday.
Director Brian Anton and managing director Hugh Paisley join
former colleague Douglas Trauber who left Credit Suisse to join
Citigroup as global co-head of retail in August, the people
said, asking not to be named because the moves have not been
announced.
Representatives from Citigroup and Credit Suisse declined to
comment. Anton and Paisley could not be reached for comment.
Anton joined Credit Suisse in 2005, where he worked with
food retail, deep discount stores and healthy living companies,
according to his LinkedIn page.
Paisley joined Credit Suisse in 2009, according to his
LinkedIn page.
Deal volume for announced deals in the consumer and retail
sectors rose 13% in 2014, according to PwC. The biggest
leveraged buyout of the year was the sale of pet retailer
PetSmart Inc. to a BC Partners led consortium for $8.7 billion,
including debt.
(Reporting by Lauren Hirsch; Editing by Andrew Hay)