Citigroup consumer banking chief Manuel Medina-Mora to retire

Feb 20 Manuel Medina-Mora, the head of Citigroup Inc's consumer banking business, will retire on June 1, Chief Executive Mike Corbat said in a memo to employees.

Medina-Mora will be non-executive chairman of Banco Nacional de Mexico (Banamex) after his retirement.

The former Banamex CEO had joined the Wall Street bank in 2001, when Citigroup bought the Mexican bank. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet Das)
