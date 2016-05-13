CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-MOVES-Citigroup's head of corporate bond syndicate leaves bank

(Corrects Faruqui's start date at Citigroup)
By Laura Benitez and Helene Durand
LONDON, May 12 (IFR) - Sarwat Faruqui, head of European
corporate bond syndicate at Citigroup, has left the bank,
according to two market sources.
Faruqui joined the bank in October 1996, according to her
LinkedIn profile. She reported to Peter Charles, head of EMEA
fixed income syndicate.
This is the second departure from Citigroup's corporate bond
syndicate. Sameer Patel left the bank last year and joined
Mizuho in August 2015.
Faruqui will be replaced by Janusz Nelson, who has been
working on Citigroup's financial institutions syndicate desk and
will now take the lead on the US bank's European corporate
syndicate.
Nelson's previous role will be filled by Melodie Mair, who
is moving from UK financials debt capital markets coverage to
syndicate.
(Reporting By Laura Benitez and Helene Durand, editing Robert
Smith, Sudip Roy)