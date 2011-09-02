Citi poaches Deutsche's Murphy in Asia prime broking push -memo

BRIEF-Facebook to extend bereavement leave to 20 days for employees to grieve immediate family - COO Sheryl Sandberg
* Facebook extending bereavement leave to give employees more time to grieve, recover and will now provide paid family leave - COO
HONG KONG, Sept 2 Citigroup Inc has hired Deutsche Bank AG's (DBKGn.DE) David Murphy as head of its prime finance unit in Asia Pacific, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters, part of an expansion plan to gain market share in the fiercely competitive industry.
Murphy, a prime broking industry veteran, was Deutsche Bank's Asia prime finance unit co-head.
Citigroup's spokesman Godwin Chellam confirmed the contents of the memo to Reuters.
Prime brokers provide services such as clearing trades and lending money to hedge funds. (Reporting by Nishant Kumar; Editing by Ken Wills)
* Facebook extending bereavement leave to give employees more time to grieve, recover and will now provide paid family leave - COO
* Elliott International L.P. reports open market purchase of 34,000 shares of Arconic's common stock at $26.3554 per share on Feb 7 - SEC Filing Source text: [http://bit.ly/2kjJSrW] Further company coverage:
* Says water scarcity a constraint to new supply (Adds comments from Goldcorp CEO)